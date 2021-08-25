Missing Colorado woman found dead in ‘clandestine’ grave

KATE FELDMAN, New York Daily News
·1 min read

A 21-year-old Colorado woman reported missing in early August was found dead Tuesday, buried in a remote area.

Cheyenne Goins’ body was discovered in a “clandestine grave” off the highway in Alamosa County, the Alamosa County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday night.

Twelve days earlier, on Aug. 12, her family had reported her missing.

According to police, Goins was last seen with 33-year-old Lucas Antonio Salas Jr., who was named a person of interest in her then-disappearance. Four days after she went missing, police tried to make contact with Salas, who fled in his car, then stopped near the Thorncreek Golf Course.

Salas and the responding officers exchanged gunfire and he was killed.

Police ruled Goins’ death a homicide, but did not release a cause of death.

