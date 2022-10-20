Missing couple found dead on hiking trail. Man arrested months later, NH officials say

A couple went for a walk along a hiking trail and their family never heard from them again.

Days later, Stephen Reid, 67, and Djeswende Reid, 66, were found shot to death in the woods on April 21 during a missing persons investigation in New Hampshire, according to state authorities.

In the six months that followed, no arrests were made — until Oct. 19, New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella’s office announced in a news release.

Now Logan Levar Clegg, 26, of Vermont, faces second-degree murder charges in connection with the couple’s killing, according to the attorney’s office.

“I can’t get into details, but we don’t have any information to believe anyone else was involved,” Formella said during a news conference, The Boston Globe reported.

A potential motive for the Reids’ murder was not specified by authorities.

The charges against Clegg come as he was being held at Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans, Vermont, according to the release. There, he was detained since Oct. 12 on a separate charge unrelated to the New Hampshire murder case, officials say.

Clegg appeared in court for an arraignment on Oct. 20, according to The Boston Globe. Now he will be extradited to New Hampshire, according to Formella’s office.

Information about Clegg’s legal representation was not immediately available.

The case goes back to April 18, when Stephen and Djeswende Reid left their Concord apartment around 2:22 p.m. to go for a walk along the nearby Broken Ground Trails, according to state authorities.

Two days later, a family member reported the couple missing, according to a Concord police news release.

Police described the pair as “avid outdoors people” who were known to frequently go on walks together.

After a missing persons investigation was launched, the Reids were found shot to death in the woods in the area of the Broken Ground Trails the evening of April 21, according to authorities.

“Steve served four years in the Peace Corps in West Africa right after college,” the family said in a statement in April, according to CBS News. “He met his future wife and soulmate Wendy, who was from West Africa, while she was studying in Washington, D.C., on an athletic scholarship. They bonded over their mutual love of adventure and fitness.”

On Oct. 19, Concord Police Chief Bradley Osgood announced Clegg’s arrest warrant was signed and given to authorities in Vermont, according to Formella’s office. Then, Clegg was arrested on the murder charges “for knowingly causing” the couple’s deaths, the release states.

