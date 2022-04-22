Missing Couple Shot, Killed On Trail; Chimney Fire; More: PM Patch NH

Missing Concord Couple's Deaths Ruled Homicides; Police Seek Tips

Update: Djeswende and Stephen Reid were killed due to "multiple gunshot wounds" on a trail off Portsmouth Street on the Concord Heights.

Peace And Tranquility — In A Deck House Near The Atlantic: NH Wow

797 Ocean Boulevard in Rye, New Hampshire, is an early-1970s Craftsman located between Odiorne Point State Park and Wallis Sands Beach.

Man Accused Of Attempted Sexual Assault Of Mentally Disabled Woman

Manchester Police say John Young was found naked in the bedroom of a woman; he was accused of telling his wife he was happy to get caught.

N.H. Senate Passes Exception To Abortion Ban

The Republican-sponsored ban prohibited abortions beyond 24 weeks and required those seeking an abortion to submit to an ultrasound.

Police, Fish & Game Search For Suspicious Death Clues In East Concord

Investigators and K-9s search for evidence on the Marsh Loop Trail on Portsmouth Street connected to a missing couple's investigation.

Which COVID-19 Stats Are Right – The State's Or NH Hospital Association's?

NH Hospital Association statistics on COVID-19 are very different from what the state Department of Health and Human Services.

'Shame On You!' Perez Takes To House Floor To Call Out Hassan, Pappas Over Border Policy

In a speech from the floor of the House, the Milford Democrat accused NH's federal delegation of treating people of color like "tokens."

Suspicious Deaths Investigation Underway At Concord's Marsh Loop Trail

Video: Police investigators have been on the trail on Portsmouth Street for hours as part of the missing couple investigation.

Edelblut Op-Ed About Undermined Family Values In Classrooms Sparks Debate

NH's education commissioner has come under fire after releasing 74 pages of photos, docs of wide-ranging concerns raised by parents.

Man Accused Of Threatening To Slash Restaurant Owner: PM Patch NH

Search still on for missing elderly couple; barricaded man arrested after 3 hours; teen charged with rape; fun things to do this weekend.

