Missing Couple Shot, Killed On Trail; Chimney Fire; More: PM Patch NH
CONCORD, NH — Here are some share-worthy stories from the New Hampshire Patch network to talk about tonight. PM Patch NH features stories and articles from the past 24 hours. Thank you for reading Patch in New Hampshire. Have a great weekend.
Missing Concord Couple's Deaths Ruled Homicides; Police Seek Tips
Update: Djeswende and Stephen Reid were killed due to "multiple gunshot wounds" on a trail off Portsmouth Street on the Concord Heights.
Peace And Tranquility — In A Deck House Near The Atlantic: NH Wow
797 Ocean Boulevard in Rye, New Hampshire, is an early-1970s Craftsman located between Odiorne Point State Park and Wallis Sands Beach.
Man Accused Of Attempted Sexual Assault Of Mentally Disabled Woman
Manchester Police say John Young was found naked in the bedroom of a woman; he was accused of telling his wife he was happy to get caught.
N.H. Senate Passes Exception To Abortion Ban
The Republican-sponsored ban prohibited abortions beyond 24 weeks and required those seeking an abortion to submit to an ultrasound.
Police, Fish & Game Search For Suspicious Death Clues In East Concord
Investigators and K-9s search for evidence on the Marsh Loop Trail on Portsmouth Street connected to a missing couple's investigation.
Which COVID-19 Stats Are Right – The State's Or NH Hospital Association's?
NH Hospital Association statistics on COVID-19 are very different from what the state Department of Health and Human Services.
'Shame On You!' Perez Takes To House Floor To Call Out Hassan, Pappas Over Border Policy
In a speech from the floor of the House, the Milford Democrat accused NH's federal delegation of treating people of color like "tokens."
Suspicious Deaths Investigation Underway At Concord's Marsh Loop Trail
Video: Police investigators have been on the trail on Portsmouth Street for hours as part of the missing couple investigation.
Edelblut Op-Ed About Undermined Family Values In Classrooms Sparks Debate
NH's education commissioner has come under fire after releasing 74 pages of photos, docs of wide-ranging concerns raised by parents.
Man Accused Of Threatening To Slash Restaurant Owner: PM Patch NH
Search still on for missing elderly couple; barricaded man arrested after 3 hours; teen charged with rape; fun things to do this weekend.
Also Read
Great Bay Community College’s 76th Commencement Scheduled For May 14
🌱 Vaccine Bill Risks Millions + Inspired Gardening + Stop Bullying
New Hampshire Median Home Price Hits $440,000 In March, Up From $300,000 In 2019
🌱 Concord Daily: Students Plant Trees; Abortion Ban Exception; More
Chamber Collaborative Of Greater Portsmouth: Wentworth-Douglass Opens New Occupational Health Program
Milford Calendar: See What's Happening In The Area This Weekend
🌱 Nashua Daily: Youth Suicide Prevention; Business Notes; More
Connect With Londonderry Area’s Top-Rated Home Professionals Using This New Feature
🌱 Merrimack Daily: Mixed Air Quality Results; Fun Things To Do; More
🌱 Salem Daily: Pizza Recall; Best High Schools; Sports Note; Obits
Red Lentil Dal Recalled At NH Whole Foods For Listeria Contamination
🌱 Hampton-North Hampton Daily: Foreclosures Steady; Events; More
Connect With Amherst Area’s Top-Rated Home Professionals Using This New Feature
🌱 Portsmouth Daily: Vandalism At Shipyard; Arts Updates; And More
Hassan Trails Morse In UNH Poll, Neck-And-Neck With Bolduc, Smith
Got a news tip? Send it to tony.schinella@patch.com. View videos on Tony Schinella's YouTube.com channel or Rumble.com channel.
This article originally appeared on the Concord Patch