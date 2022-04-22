Missing Couple Shot, Killed On Trail; Chimney Fire; More: PM Patch NH

CONCORD, NH — Here are some share-worthy stories from the New Hampshire Patch network to talk about tonight. PM Patch NH features stories and articles from the past 24 hours. Thank you for reading Patch in New Hampshire. Have a great weekend.

Update: Djeswende and Stephen Reid were killed due to "multiple gunshot wounds" on a trail off Portsmouth Street on the Concord Heights.

797 Ocean Boulevard in Rye, New Hampshire, is an early-1970s Craftsman located between Odiorne Point State Park and Wallis Sands Beach.

Manchester Police say John Young was found naked in the bedroom of a woman; he was accused of telling his wife he was happy to get caught.

The Republican-sponsored ban prohibited abortions beyond 24 weeks and required those seeking an abortion to submit to an ultrasound.

Investigators and K-9s search for evidence on the Marsh Loop Trail on Portsmouth Street connected to a missing couple's investigation.

NH Hospital Association statistics on COVID-19 are very different from what the state Department of Health and Human Services.

In a speech from the floor of the House, the Milford Democrat accused NH's federal delegation of treating people of color like "tokens."

Video: Police investigators have been on the trail on Portsmouth Street for hours as part of the missing couple investigation.

NH's education commissioner has come under fire after releasing 74 pages of photos, docs of wide-ranging concerns raised by parents.

Search still on for missing elderly couple; barricaded man arrested after 3 hours; teen charged with rape; fun things to do this weekend.

