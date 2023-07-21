Missing courtroom no-show found hiding in Palestine home

Jul. 20—Missing courtroom no-show, Marquis Long was found at 10 p.m. Wednesday, July 19.

Long was wanted after being sentenced by an Anderson County jury earlier Wednesday to 99 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. Long failed to appear for his second day of trial where he faced charges for drug dealing.

According to Palestine Police Chief Mark Harcrow, officers received a tip that Long was at home on Campbell Street.

Harcrow said around 10 p.m. Wednesday, officers found Long hiding behind a refrigerator at the residence on Campbell Street.

Harcrow said Long was taken into custody without incident and Long's girlfriend, Kristy Rhyne, was also arrested and charged with criminal trespass of a habitation and hindering apprehension of a fugitive. They were both booked into the Anderson County Jail.

According to Anderson County District Attorney Allyson Mitchell, Long, 49, of Palestine was convicted Wednesday of possession of a controlled substance penalty group one 4 to 200 grams and sentenced to 99 years.

Mitchell said Long showed up the first day or court, but did not come back.

"I have never seen this happen in the 20 years I've been practicing law," Mitchell said.

Mitchell said Long contacted his attorney Scott Nicholson saying he was on his way, but never showed up on the second day of trial. She said information received by the Court indicated that Long was voluntarily absent and the trial went on without his presence.

Mitchell said Long will face a new charge for failure to appear, a third degree felony, with no-bond. Mitchell said this charge can be enhanced to a first degree felony with a punishment range of 25 to 99 years up to Life in prison.