After a five-day search, a missing Covington man was found dead early Tuesday morning.

Craig Tomasetti, 47, was found in his van which was submerged in the Licking River, Covington Police reported.

The van was located near a boat ramp in Locust Pike Park. The death is still under investigation.

Tomasetti was last seen on April 13. On April 15, Covington police released information about the search to the public stating Tomasetti could be a danger to himself.

Midwest Equusearch and Boone County Water Rescue assisted police in the search.

"Our hearts are with the Tomasetti family during this tragically difficult time," a statement from Covington police said. "We ask every to please respect their privacy as they mourn the loss of their loved one."

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Craig Tomasetti: Missing Covington man found dead