Kansas woman whose car was left in field is found dead in pond on Christmas Day

A 69-year-old Cowley County woman’s body was found in a pond on Christmas Day after she had been reported missing on Saturday.

Janet Spoon was reported missing after Cowley County Sheriff’s deputies found her vehicle in a field east of Winfield, the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators learned that Spoon “was last driving the vehicle and had been out with friends the previous night,” the release added.

The sheriff’s office said in a social media post that her vehicle broke down and it was thought that she left on foot.

On Monday, deputies were called to the area of a garden center’s pond, where the body had been found.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

The Cowley County Sheriff’s Office was not immediately available for further details.

“Please share your thoughts and prayers for the family as they deal with the loss of a loved one,” the sheriff’s office said. “This is still an active investigation pending autopsy results.”

Winfield is 42 miles southeast of Wichita in Cowley County.