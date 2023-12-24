Missing CT woman found dead on Christmas Eve

An elderly woman who was reported missing from Willington was found dead in Stafford on Christmas Eve, state police said.

Anne Page, 80, was found dead outside on Westward Road on Sunday after an extensive multi-day search that involved Connecticut State Police’s K-9 rescue unit and aviation and drone units, according to state police.

Paramedics rushed to the scene where the woman was found unresponsive and later pronounced dead. She was identified as Page, who was reported missing on Friday, state police said.

Her body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and no further information was immediately available about how she died, according to state police.

An investigation is ongoing, state police said.