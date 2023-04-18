Missing dad of 4 found dead in river, Kentucky cops say. ‘Overwhelming heartbreak’

A father of four missing for five days was discovered dead Tuesday, April 18, Kentucky police say.

The Covington Police Department said Craig Tomasetti, 47, was last seen Thursday, April 13. Family members told police he was driving his Toyota Sienna.

He went missing after not picking up his daughter from her soccer practice, according to WLWT.

“He was having some concerns, didn’t say what, that he wanted to talk to his father about. Dad was at golf and wasn’t home,” his sister-in-law, Courtney Tomasetti, told WKRC. “He didn’t want to stick around. He took off, and his cellphone has been turned off ever since then.”

First responders searched a “broad target area” for Tomasetti, whose phone was last pinged near Locust Pike and Decoursey Avenue in Covington.

At about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, Tomasetti’s van was discovered submerged in Licking River, Covington police said. Tomasetti was dead inside the van, according to police.

“Our hearts are with the Tomasetti family during this tragically difficult time,” police said.

The police department said its officers, with assistance from Midwest Equusearch and Boone County Water Rescue, put in “tireless efforts” to help find Tomasetti.

“Our hearts are completely shattered,” a loved one said in a Facebook post Tuesday.

Tomasetti was a husband and a father to four children, whose ages range from 6 to 18, according to a GoFundMe.

Organizers of the GoFundMe said the children are experiencing “emptiness, sadness and overwhelming heartbreak.”

Covington is in northern Kentucky across the Ohio River from Cincinnati.

Man was last seen leaving a bar 17 years ago. Now, human remains are found in his SUV

Husband ordered to stay away from wife is now missing with family, Illinois cops say

Man’s body found in sugarcane field drain days after he disappeared, Louisiana cops say