Missing dad of 5 found dead in sewer after funeral turns violent, Michigan family says

A father of five missing for nearly a week was found dead in a sewer, his Michigan family says.

Jermaine Fairley went missing Jan. 27 while leaving a friend’s funeral and repast in Detroit, his mother, Tamika Fairley, said in a GoFundMe.

Family members learned his disappearance coincided with a shooting.

“I need help finding my brother he was shot on Wildemere St and Puritan,” his sister, Asjanae Fairley, said in a Facebook post the same day. “Instead of contacting police, someone pulled off with him in his car from the scene and no hospitals (have) him, no morgues have him.”

Later that day, the 28-year-old man’s vehicle was found on fire, but Fairley was not inside the car, WXYZ reported.

It’s believed Fairley “was shot in the head” Jan. 27 and then taken away in the car, which was found about 5 miles away, police told WDIV.

Fairley’s body was reportedly discovered Friday, Feb. 2, in a sewer.

“Jermaine was so loving and genuine, he truly did not deserve this,” the GoFundMe said. “He leaves behind 5 young children who loved him dearly.”

Police told WXYZ that an anonymous tip ultimately led to the discovery of Fairley’s body. Two persons of interest are being sought, but police have not identified them.

“You took a father, a brother, an uncle, you took my son,” Tamika Fairley told WDIV. “For what? For nothing.”

19-year-old dad who went missing after police chase found dead in river, NC cops say

Dad found dead in creek days after crash, Texas family says. ‘Our hearts are broken’

22-year-old vanishes for weeks from New York home, cops say. Then his mom got a call