Missing Dayton woman may have gotten a ride somewhere, police say; search continues

Dayton police are continuing their search for a 63-year-old woman days after she was last seen.

A Missing Adult Alert has been issued for Penny Boddie, who police say was last seen on Sunday, May 14 at 9:17 p.m.

According to police, Boddie rode away in her manual wheelchair from her nursing home on Campus Drive heading south and has not returned. She was with a male acquaintance who has since been located, police said.

On Wednesday, a spokesperson for the police department provided an update saying there is a possibility that Boddie got a ride somewhere.

“Detectives have checked and she’s not at any area hospital,” the spokesperson said. “The search for Ms. Boddie has been quite extensive.”

Police say she is wheelchair-bound and can’t walk. She also has dementia and is insulin dependent.

Boddie is described as a black woman, 5 feet 4 inches tall with short gray hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing blue jeans and blue shirt.

Police are asking people to check their personal security systems or video doorbells to see if they may have footage from recent days of Boddie.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911, the Dayton Police Department 937-333-2677 or Crime Stoppers at (937) 222-STOP.

Photo credit: Dayton Police Department