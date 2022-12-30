Missing Dickinson man arrested after breaking into South Heart home

Dec. 29—DICKINSON — A 26-year-old man from Dickinson was reported missing to local authorities on Dec. 23, according to the Stark County Sheriff's Office.

Evan Volk was reported to be last seen walking down a roadway and authorities were concerned for his safety due to the ongoing severe weather conditions at the time. Lieutenant Eldon Mehrer, SCSO, confirmed that the department were actively searching for Volk in the low temperatures, gusting winds and snow.

Later, the person who reported Volk missing notified police that they believed he may have gone to a specific residence in South Heart. Deputies contacted the homeowner of the address and met them at the property to check for Volk. When the owner arrived, deputies and the resident noticed that the doors lock had been broken. Deputies secured the residence, and with the use of a police dog deputies searched the property and found Volk hiding in a bedroom under blankets.

Volk was arrested and charged with criminal trespass, a class C felony, and criminal mischief, a class B misdemeanor. He was taken to the Southwest Multi County Corrections Center pending further judicial processing.