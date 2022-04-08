Malaysia races to find 3 European divers, family optimistic

·2 min read

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — A plane, fishermen and and jet skiers joined an expanded search entering a third day Friday for three Europeans, including two teenagers, who disappeared while diving off a southern Malaysian island.

Authorities were hopeful of finding them after Norwegian diving instructor Kristine Grodem was rescued Thursday. She said the four of them surfaced safely Wednesday afternoon but later drifted away from the boat and were separated by a strong current.

The group was diving about 15 meters (50 feet) deep at an island off the town of Mersing in southern Johor state. Grodem, 35, was rescued by a tugboat about 22 nautical miles (40 kilometers) from the dive site.

The missing divers are Alexia Alexandra Molina, 18, of France; Adrian Peter Chesters, 46, of Britain; and his Dutch son, Nathen Renze Chesters, 14.

Authorities deployed a Bombardier jet that can fly longer and cover more area in an expanded search, said First Adm. Nurul Hizam Zakaria, Johor director of the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency. The plane was in addition to three helicopters, 11 boats and some 100 personnel including rescue divers.

Zakaria said members of the public have also lent support, with fishermen and 10 jet skis helping to comb the sea. The weather was reported to be fair. “It’s been three days since they went missing but we will not give up. We hope all of them will be rescued,” Zakaria said.

The search was halted Friday night, and will resume early Saturday. Maritime officials said Grodem was providing training for the other three, who were seeking to obtain advanced diving licenses.

The family of French teenager Molina, who resides in Johor, has meanwhile sought support from private boat owners to join the search. Esther Molina, 57, said she was optimistic that her daughter, who loves the sea, was still alive.

“My daughter is strong, she is smart. So now, we can only wait for developments,” Esther was quoted as saying by national Bernama news agency. She said Alexia was due to attend a fashion college in Kuala Lumpur next month.

The boat skipper was detained for further investigation, and diving activities off Mersing have been suspended. There are several islands off the town that are popular dive spots for local residents and tourists.

Malaysia’s borders reopened to foreigners on April 1 after being closed for more than two years during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Recommended Stories

  • UN demands Mali allow peacekeepers into town where 300 died

    The top U.N. envoy in Mali demanded Thursday that the country’s military leaders allow U.N. peacekeepers to visit a town where Human Rights Watch says the Malian army and foreign soldiers suspected to be Russian recently killed an estimated 300 men, one of several alleged rights abuses denounced by the U.S., Britain and France. According to Human Rights Watch, the killings in Moura were the worst single atrocity reported in Mali’s 10-year armed conflict against Islamic extremists. Britain and France alleged that Russian mercenaries from the Kremlin-linked Wagner Group were involved.

  • Norwegian diver found safe off Malaysia, search for 3 others missing continues

    A Norwegian woman who disappeared while diving off Malaysia's southeastern coast was found safe on Thursday, maritime officials said, as a search continued for three other missing people. Diving instructor Kristine Grodem, 35, was among four reported missing on Wednesday about an hour after going on a training dive near Pulau Tokong Sanggol, a small island about 15 kilometres (9.32 miles) off the southern state of Johor. She was with three Europeans identified by authorities as Frenchwoman Alexia Alexandra Molina, 18, Briton Adrian Peter Chesters, 46, and son Nathen Renze Chesters, 14, a Dutch citizen.

  • UN aid chief: 'I'm not optimistic' about Ukraine ceasefire

    The United Nations’ humanitarian chief said Thursday he's not optimistic about securing a ceasefire to halt the fighting in Ukraine following high-level talks in Moscow and Kyiv that underscored how far apart the two sides are. Undersecretary-General Martin Griffiths gave the bleak assessment in an interview with The Associated Press in the Ukrainian capital after wrapping up talks with Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and other top officials. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres dispatched Griffiths to the Russian and Ukrainian capitals to explore the possibility of establishing a cease-fire that would allow desperately needed aid into Ukraine and potentially lay the groundwork for talks aimed at ending the war.

  • Biden, Putin children open targets in sanctions over Ukraine

    In targeting Vladimir Putin's adult daughters with sanctions over Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the Biden administration ripped aside the privacy Putin has long maintained over his closest ties — avoiding mention of the two women's full names in public, and most other references to them as well. The sanctions imposed on immediate family members of Putin and other Russian oligarchs also showcase improved techniques of the U.S. and its allies targeting individuals for financial penalties.

  • NFL Rumors: Top CB prospect Andrew Booth to visit Patriots

    Clemson cornerback Andrew Booth, one of the top CBs in the 2022 NFL Draft class, reportedly is scheduled to meet with the Patriots on Friday.

  • Louisiana prosecutor pursues own case in Ronald Greene death

    No longer waiting for a federal investigation that has so far taken two and a half years, a state prosecutor said Thursday that he intends to pursue his own possible charges against the Louisiana troopers involved in the deadly 2019 arrest of Black motorist Ronald Greene. Union Parish District Attorney John Belton told a bipartisan legislative committee looking into the case that U.S. Justice Department prosecutors last week dropped their request for him to hold off on a state prosecution until the federal probe is complete. “No one is above the law -- no one,” Belton told committee members at the State Capitol in Baton Rouge.

  • Food prices soar to record levels on Ukraine war disruptions

    Prices for food commodities like grains and vegetable oils reached their highest levels ever last month largely because of Russia's war in Ukraine and the “massive supply disruptions” it is causing, threatening millions of people in Africa, the Middle East and elsewhere with hunger and malnourishment, the United Nations said Friday. The U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization said its Food Price Index, which tracks monthly changes in international prices for a basket of commodities, averaged 159.3 points last month, up 12.6% from February.

  • South America’s Newest Oil Boom Is Gaining A War Time Boost

    There is growing evidence that the USGS may have grossly underestimated the total potential of the Guyana-Suriname oil basin

  • Jackson confirmation takes Biden political story full circle

    President Joe Biden on Friday will celebrate the confirmation of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as the first Black woman to reach the Supreme Court, marking the pinnacle of her legal career and bringing his political story full circle. As a longtime Senate Judiciary Committee chairman, Biden had a front-row seat to some of the most contentious confirmation battles in the Court’s history, as well as the hearings for Justice Stephen Breyer, whose retirement this summer is clearing the way for Jackson to join the bench. “This is a tremendously historic day in the White House and in the country, and this is a fulfillment of a promise the president made to the country,” said White House press secretary Jen Psaki.

  • Russian Nobel-winning editor says he was attacked on train

    Nobel Peace Prize-winning Russian newspaper editor Dmitry Muratov said he was attacked on a Russian train Thursday by an assailant who poured red paint over him, causing severe discomfort to his eyes. Muratov told Novaya Gazeta Europe, a project launched by newspaper staff after the paper suspended operation last week under government pressure, that the assault occurred on a train heading from Moscow to Samara. “My eyes are burning terribly,” Muratov was quoted as saying on Novaya Gazeta Europe's Telegram channel.

  • Singaporean man who pretended to work for charity to molest women’s feet gets jail time

    A Singaporean man who pretended to be a charity worker so that he could molest and take pictures of women’s feet is now in jail. Tan Boon Hwee, 32, pleaded guilty to two counts of outrage of modesty on Wednesday. “Although the accused's outrages of modesty are less intrusive because it involves feet and not private parts, it is anything but harmless,” Deputy Public Prosecutor Chong Kee En said.

  • Woman facing charges after allegedly trying to drown 1-year-old child in Robinson Township

    A woman is facing charges after allegedly trying to drown her 1-year-old child in Robinson Township.

  • Greece: Man injured in COVID-19 hospital fire dies

    Greek authorities say a man who was seriously injured in a fire that broke out in the COVID-19 ward of a hospital in northern Greece has died of his injuries, bringing the total death toll from the blaze to two. The 52-year-old man who died Thursday had been a patient in the Papanikolaou Hospital’s coronavirus ward when the fire broke out Wednesday morning due to as yet undetermined causes, police said. Firefighters discovered the body of a 79-year-old coronavirus patient at the scene on Wednesday.

  • Although Extremely Dangerous, the Molotov Cocktail Allows Even an Untrained Civilian to Take on a Tank

    Although extremely dangerous, the Molotov cocktail can allow even an untrained civilian to take on a tank.

  • 20 beds in a garage? Dangerous ‘crash pad’ for flight attendants shut down in Boston

    The unit was described as a “death trap.”

  • Fox News Anchor Suggests Tom Cotton’s Ketanji Brown Jackson Nazi Comparison Was a ‘Bridge Too Far’

    The Arkansas senator implied on Tuesday that the Supreme Court nominee would have defended Nazi war criminals at the Nuremberg trials

  • Scuffle follows manslaughter trial acquittal in district court

    A scuffle between the victim's family and the defendant's lawyers ensued after a judge dismissed the charges on April 5, 2022.

  • Letters to the Editor: April 7, 2022

    Readers share their views on Martin County's comp plan; protection vs. censorship; Florida's vaccination counts; and critical race theory

  • Orlando FreeFall: Florida law 'loophole' may have left teen rider in death trap: expert

    Tyre Sampson died after a falling off of Orlando's FreeFall ride and a loophole in Florida's law may have prevented the employee who operated the ride from being required to display a "maximum weight" sign.

  • Why this multimillion-dollar company thrives in an Illinois town with only one restaurant

    The multimillion-dollar corporation has facilities in countries around the world, but southwest Bureau County is home.