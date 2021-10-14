Are you missing diving gear? Concert speakers? Kansas City police might have them

Anna Spoerre
·1 min read

When executing a recent search warrant, the Kansas City Police Department found a trove of what appeared to be stolen concert gear and scuba equipment.

Now they’re looking to return the items to their owners.

Are you missing any of the following?

  • Diving masks

  • Diving fins

  • Other diving equipment

  • several brands of concert-style speakers

  • concert-style electronic equalizer

  • concert-style audio/visual board, which is in a large metal case on wheels

  • Gas powered plate compactor machine

If you believe any of these items belong to you, or you have information that could help identify the owner, the department asks that you contact Detective Galloway in the Property Crimes Division at 816-581-0673.

Anyone trying to claim the items will need to show their serial numbers or have police report numbers available to prove they are the owner, police said.

