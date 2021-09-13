Missing 'Doctor Who' actor Tanya Fear found safe, says LAPD

Alyssa Newcomb and Diana Dasrath and Samantha Kubota
·2 min read

British actor Tanya Fear has been located four days after she was reported missing, the Los Angeles Police Department's Missing Persons Unit said Monday afternoon.

The circumstances around Fear's disappearance, including where she was found, are unclear, however police said there is "no criminal element associated with her disappearance." Authorities added that Fear's family has been notified and the investigation is now closed.

Fear's manager, Alex Cole, told TODAY that he is waiting on confirmation and further details from Fear's family, who are based in the United Kingdom.

A message on a Twitter account run by Fear's family confirmed she had been located.

"Tanya has been found!! We are extremely grateful to every single member of the public who helped in finding her. We couldn’t have done it without you," the account posted, sharing a statement that was also sent to TODAY by Cole.

“It is with great pleasure and relief to report, that Tanya has been found safe, by Police today. We understand she is not physically harmed, but as a precaution, is being assessed at a local hospital . We wish to thank the Police, members of the public for their efforts in locating Tanya, as well as the outpouring of concern and support over the last several days. Tanya’s family are relieved and extremely grateful.”

Fear, who played Dr. Jane McIntyre on the BBC One show "Dr. Who," was reported missing on Thursday by her family. The actor moved to Hollywood a couple months ago, according to Cole, who said she had been building a following as a stand-up comedian.

After Fear was reported missing, the hashtag #FindTanyaFear went viral, with friends and fans in Los Angeles and England issuing pleas for people to be on the lookout and to come forward if they had any information about her whereabouts.

