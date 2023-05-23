Missing doctor’s car found abandoned at park after he missed work, Missouri cops say

A 49-year-old doctor has been reported missing after he failed to show up for work at a hospital in the Ozarks, Missouri police say.

John Forsyth was last seen around 7 a.m. Sunday, May 21, according to the Cassville Police Department. He was supposed to report for work at Mercy Hospital in Cassville on Sunday, but he never arrived, police said.

Forsyth is a physician at the hospital, according to KZRG.

His vehicle was later found abandoned at a Cassville park, according to police.

“My brother is missing. If anyone knows anything, please contact us,” Tiffany Andelin said in a Facebook post. “I’m so worried, I’m a mess.”

She said her brother has been a doctor in the Aurora area “for many years.”

Forsyth is described as 5 feet, 11 inches, 180 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt with blue/gray pants.

Police said there is not believed to be any threat to the public.

The doctor stays at a trailer near the hospital and went there “for a short amount of time” after leaving the clinic Sunday morning, KY3 reported.

His fiance called it “odd behavior” that she has not heard from him, according to KY3. The family is helping in the investigation, KOLR reported.

Forsyth has practiced medicine for more than 20 years after receiving his degree from Ross University School of Medicine.

Cassville is about 200 miles south of Kansas City.

