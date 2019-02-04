Missing dog that escaped New York City through Lincoln Tunnel dies

WOODLAND, N.J. – A dog that disappeared and made it from New York to New Jersey through the Lincoln Tunnel has died.

Lolo, a 9-month-old dog, was found Saturday after being hit by a car in Weehawken, New Jersey. Lolo got away from a dog walker Thursday on 42nd Street between 10th and 11th avenues in Manhattan, said Peter Liao, the uncle of the pet owner. Lolo headed down 10th Avenue and into the Lincoln Tunnel entrance, Liao said.

On Friday, Lolo was spotted in Hoboken and Weehawken, New Jersey.

"Although it had a devastating result, having so many friends and kind strangers reach out to help with the search was a positive and unexpected experience," Liao said. "We are thankful for all the media coverage the story received."

Lolo, a mixed breed, was found near Port Imperial Ferry. Liao said she may have been struck by the car Friday.

Her skittishness and agility made it too difficult to catch Lolo once she got away, Liao said.

Liao had said police in New Jersey were helpful in sharing Lolo's story and looking for her.

The search for Lolo is over. I’m very sad to report that she was struck by a car earlier this evening and didn’t make it. Thank you for all your help and support. #lostdog #findlolo — Kate Addicott (@thekateyouknow) February 3, 2019

