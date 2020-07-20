Missing dog turns up almost 60 miles away at owner's old house

A dog that went missing from its home in Kansas turned up almost 60 miles away at her owner’s old house.

Cleo, a four-year-old labrador, went missing from her house in Olathe, Kansas, on 12 July and turned up on her old porch in Lawson, Missouri, several days later.

The house's new owner, Colton Michael, found the dog and helped return her to her owners after having her checked for a microchip.

“My wife and I had just gotten home from work,” Mr Michael told CNN.

“Cleo was laying on the front porch at the front door, just laying there, waiting for somebody it seemed like.”

Mr Michael said that while Cleo was anxious about being approached when he first discovered her, he eventually managed to gain her trust and discovered her owner’s information on the chip.

“She finds her way home, and there’s some strangers living in it. That would be scary for anybody,” Mr Michael told local broadcaster KMBC.

He said his wife recognised the name on the microchip as the former owners of the house. They had moved out in 2018, the station reported.

Cleo’s owners had posted on Facebook a week earlier to say their dog was missing in an appeal for information about her whereabouts. They were bewildered when Mr Michael called and said Cleo had appeared at home.

The labrador would have had to travel 57 miles (80.4 km) on her trip from her new home in Kansas to the old home in Missouri, including crossing a river or a bridge heavy with traffic, KMBC reported.

“It’s the most bizarre story. Really, she’s everything to us and to my mother,” Drew, Cleo’s owner, told the outlet.

“It just feels really good to be reunited with her."

Both Drew and Mr Michael have said Cleo's odyssey may always be an enigma.

“It’s a mystery, something we will probably never know,” Mr Michael said.

However, her owners can rest assured that if she ever decides to make the trek again, she will be in safe hands. “Now that we know who she belongs to if she pops up again, we know who to call,” Mr Michael said.

Read more

Labrador gives birth to 14 puppies, ‘one of the biggest litters ever’

Trump to resume coronavirus briefings

St Louis couple who pointed guns at protesters star in Trump event

CCTV captures moment leopard snatches family dog

Orlando Bloom describes dog going missing as ‘a waking nightmare’