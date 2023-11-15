Missing Durham man found dead in Morrisville weeks after disappearance. What police say

Morrisville police said they found the body of a Durham man who was last seen over three weeks ago, and his death is being investigated as a homicide.

Police said they found Semar Barbour, 19, Monday afternoon when they responded to a call about a person who appeared be sleeping in the backseat of the car.

Police saw the man had been shot several times and later learned that it was Barbour, according to a news release issued Tuesday night. Barbour had been reported missing Oct. 23. Police issued an alert Oct. 30, seeking the public’s help to find the man.

The car that Barbour was found in matched the description that Durham police provided.

Barbour was last seen leaving a residence on Glenbrittle Drive, located in a development in northeast Durham, police said Oct. 30.

He was found on Walnut Woods Drive in Morrisville, about 15 to 18 miles away. Morrisville police said the car appeared to have been parked in that location since “at least the morning of Oct. 24.”

Police said the case remains under investigation.