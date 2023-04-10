Missing El Paso woman last seen leaving ice cream shop in far East Side

El Paso police are asking for the public's help in finding a 32-year-old woman missing since she left an ice cream shop two weeks ago in the far East Side.

Michelle Angela Morales-Nakaza was last seen on the evening of March 27 at the Baskin-Robbins at 12379 Edgemere Blvd., across the street from El Dorado High School, police said. Morales-Nakaza does not drive a car and was possibly picked up by a man driving a white 2005-2010 Toyota Camry.

Michelle Angela Morales-Nakaza was reported missing after she was last seen leaving a Baskin-Robbins across the street from El Dorado High School in far East El Paso on March 27.

Crime: Teen boys, mom arrested after 16-year-old girl wounded in shooting in far East El Paso

Morales-Nakaza resides a few blocks away in the 12300 block of Tierra Plata Drive. She is 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 95 pounds.

The missing-persons case was the focus of a "special bulletin" issued over the Easter holiday weekend by the Police Department.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Morales-Nakaza may call the police nonemergency line at 915-832-4400 or may anonymously call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-8477 (TIPS).

More: El Paso crime beat: 2 shot outside bar; boy struck in hit-and-run, driver arrested

Michelle Angela Morales-Nakaza, 32, was last seen leaving a Baskin-Robbins ice cream shop at Edgemere Boulevard and Tierra Este Road in far East El Paso.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: Missing El Paso woman last seen leaving ice cream shop