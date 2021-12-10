Missing elderly man found dead near Wapakoneta

Dec. 9—WAPAKONETA — The body of an elderly man reported missing was found Wednesday night in Auglaize County.

James L. Becker, 82, was found in a waterway near I-75 after an exhaustive search was conducted following a missing persons report filed with the Auglaize County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday. Life-saving measures were started immediately. On-scene paramedics were unable to revive Becker, who was later pronounced deceased.

Deputies responded to a state Route 67 residence, just east of Wapakoneta. After speaking to family members, they learned Becker was last seen in the early morning hours Tuesday, walking away from his residence. He suffered from Alzheimer's Disease, according to the Ohio Attorney General's Missing Persons Unit.

Law enforcement officers quickly put together a team and began an extensive search at approximately 8:15 p.m. Tuesday evening. Becker was located by a neighbor who had volunteered in the search efforts. No foul play is suspected at this time.

Assisting in the search were countless family, friends and neighbors, as well as the Wapakoneta Police Department, The Ohio State Highway Patrol, the Ohio State Highway Patrol Aviation Unit, Auglaize County EMA, Auglaize County CERT Team, St. Marys Police Department, Uniopolis Fire Department, and the Wapakoneta Fire Department.

Auglaize County Sheriff Michael Vorhees was thankful for the overwhelming response despite the tragic ending.

"Law enforcement couldn't have done this alone. The amount of volunteers that came out shows what we have in this community," Vorhees said. "The family and everyone who helped in the search did everything they could. Unfortunately, we had the weather elements and timing going against us to create this tragic result."

Vorhees took the opportunity to mention Auglaize County is still offering Special Population Operations Team to its residents, or SPOT for short. The free program increases the effectiveness of communication and interaction with residents of all ages who may have special considerations in case of an emergency.

The program was designed to help protect those diagnosed with health issues like Alzheimer's, dementia, schizophrenia, PTSD, autism, ADHD, developmental disability, down syndrome, blindness, deafness and/or language barriers.

To register a family member, contact the sheriff's office. After filling out a registration form and answering the questionnaire, the information is transferred into the dispatch system to give law enforcement and first responders instant access to their tendencies.

The Wapakoneta Police Department, Waynesfield Police Department, Cridersville Police Department, New Knoxville Police Department, St Marys Police Department, New Bremen Police Department and Minster Police Department all have joined the sheriff's office in implementing the program.

Vorhees said Becker was enrolled in the program. Although it didn't ultimately save his life, it could help save a future life by bringing awareness to the program.

"Your heart goes out to the family and friends," Vorhees stated. "They were diligent with providing whatever safeguards were available. I would just remind everyone we have this free program to aid search teams in the these situations. Every second is critical in these cases."