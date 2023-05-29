UPDATE: Missing elderly man located

May 28—UPDATE 2:59 p.m.: The man has been located safe.

—

PREVIOUS STORY:

GRAND FORKS — The Grand Forks Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a missing endangered person.

Gerald Midstokke, who has dementia, was last seen at his residence on Sunday, a GFPD Facebook post said. The post did not include what time he was last seen. Midstokke is 80 and was last seen wearing a plaid shirt. He is 6 feet 2 inches tall and about 200 pounds with silver hair. He will be on foot, police said.

The department is asking the public for to keep an eye out for Midstokke, especially at any south end businesses along 32nd Avenue South and the Columbia Mall area.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Police Department by one of the following methods:

Call: 701-787-8000

Online: Submit a tip on the department's website or Facebook page or

App: Submit a tip via the Tip411 app.