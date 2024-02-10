Missing endangered adult alert issued for Altamonte Springs man

The Altamonte Springs Police Department has issued an alert for a missing endangered adult.

The department is seeking information on the whereabouts of Quincy Jermaine White, 39, according to a news release.

On Saturday at 10:19 am, officers responded to Maitland Pointe Apartments, 880 Broadstone Way, for a well-being check on White, the news release said. His family is concerned he may be a danger to himself.

The news release describes him as 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing about 180 pounds with shoulder-length braids and a beard. He was last seen wearing a white hoodie and gray skinny jeans. He was last seen driving a blue 2012 Nissan Rogue with Florida tag QYI51 in the Altamonte Springs area. White may be in the Orlando or Deltona area.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of White is asked to call the Police Department at 407-339-2441 or dial 911. Anonymous tips may be called into Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.