Missing Jacksonville 79-year-old located safely, JSO reports

Update: The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has reported that Pansy Arwood has been located safe.

Original: The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is currently undertaking an intensive search operation to locate a missing endangered adult, Mrs. Pansy A. Arwood, who was reported missing by her family earlier today.

Mrs. Arwood, 79, hails from the Northside of Jacksonville and was last seen driving a 2014 Black Chevrolet Silverado with Florida Tag: ARW00D4.

The urgency of this search stems from Mrs. Arwood’s age and the possibility of early-onset dementia, which raises concerns about her safety. As a result, law enforcement is reaching out to the community for any information that might lead to her whereabouts and ensure her well-being.

Here are the details of the missing person:

Name: Pansy A. Arwood

Age: 79

Race/Sex: White/Female

Height/Weight: 5′06′'/125 lbs

Eyes/Hair: Blue/Brown

Clothing: Unknown Clothing

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is urging anyone with information that could assist in locating Mrs. Arwood to promptly contact them at 904-630-0500 or call 911. The community’s assistance is pivotal in ensuring the safe return of Mrs. Pansy A. Arwood to her concerned family.

