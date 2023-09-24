Missing, endangered man last seen in Raleigh

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 64-year-old endangered man has been missing from the Raleigh area since Saturday, Memphis Police say.

Lewis Christion was last seen in the 4300 block of Royal Palace Cove. Christion’s family says he walked away from his home, and they have not seen him since.

Police say he is diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia and has other health issues. Christion is also reportedly off his medication.

He is described as a 5-foot-11-inch, 150-pound male with grey hair and grey eyes. He was last seen wearing a brown jacket, blue jeans, and grey shoes, police say.

If you locate Christion, please call MPD at 901-545-2677.

