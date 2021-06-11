Missing, endangered runaway teenagers sought by Olathe police

The Olathe Police Department is asking for the public’s help with finding two missing and endangered runaway 15-year-olds who left home on Thursday and are believed to be traveling together.

Zoe Marie Nordstrom and Paige Marie Bunker, both of the Olathe area, were last seen by friends on Thursday and were in text communication with parents on Friday, police said. They may still be in the Kansas City area in either Johnson or Jackson counties.

Olathe police say the teens are considered endangered because neither is with her prescribed medication.

Authorities are asking anyone with information of their whereabouts to call Olathe police at 913-971-6363 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.