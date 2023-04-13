Missing endangered teen last seen at school in Colorado Springs

Apr. 12—An at-risk 14-year-old boy last seen in Colorado Springs was reported missing by his family Friday, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Tyquan Taylor was at school on North Union Boulevard last week but has not been seen since. Police said school resource officers searched for Tyquan but did not locate him.

He was last seen wearing a puffy black coat, beige pants and black Vans high-tops. He also had a black backpack with him.

Tyquan is 5 feet tall and weighs 80 pounds. He has curly, light-brown hair and brown eyes. Police said he is at risk and needs medication.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000, or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.