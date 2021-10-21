Missing Española man last seen in Santa Fe

Oct. 21—New Mexico State Police are searching for an Española man who was last seen boarding the Rail Runner Express commuter train in Santa Fe and could be in danger.

Investigators are searching for 25-year-old Mario A. Maestas Jr., who was reported missing by his family. He was dropped off at a train station in Santa Fe around 4:45 p.m. Oct. 6, according to a news release, and likely took the train to Albuquerque.

He is 5-foot-7, weighs 185 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair, the statement said. He also has tattoos on his neck and arms and was last seen wearing blue denim jeans, a gray shirt and white shoes.

State police ask anyone with information about Maestas' whereabouts or disappearance to contact the agency's Española station at 505-753-2277, option 1, or to call 911.