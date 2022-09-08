Missing Eugene man found dead in Willamette River north of Westfir

Police lights

A missing 75-year-old man was found dead Wednesday morning in the North Middle Fork of the Willamette River north of Westfir, not far from his vehicle which also went into the water, according to the Lane County Sheriff's Office.

The man was reported missing to police around 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday with a family member saying the man left to run errands and go for a short hike but did not return. The caller said he possibly was hiking somewhere east of Cottage Grove.

The Sheriff Office's search and rescue personnel, including volunteers, searched late into the night, Sgt. Thomas Speldrich said in a news release.

Just after 8 a.m. Wednesday, the Cedar Creek Fire Incident Management Team informed the Sheriff's Office a crew had located a vehicle in the water off Aufderheide Highway near milepost 5, north of Westfir. A man was also found dead in the river a short distance from the vehicle.

Deputies arrived and confirmed the vehicle and body were those from the missing hiker call.

The man's identity has not yet been released, and an initial investigation has found no evidence of criminal activity, Speldrich said.

