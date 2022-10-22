Missing family spotted at gas station hundreds of miles away from Michigan home

Reuters Videos

STORY: Britain's former finance minister, Rishi Sunak, officially entered the race to become the country's next prime minister on Sunday...... in a contest that could be over Monday, if neither of the other top names for the job, Boris Johnson and Penny Mordaunt, can reach a certain milestone that day: a 100-vote threshold among conservative lawmakers.And as of Sunday afternoon London time, that was unclear.Even before his official declaration on Twitter, Sunak had well over that number: 129 votes according to the BBC. Former Prime Minister Johnson, now attempting a comeback after many conservatives believe he was betrayed by Sunak, who served under him, reportedly had 53 votes -- although he hadn't officially declared his candidacy.Mordaunt, who was once the secretary of defense, had 23 declared backers and told the BBC that reports she tried to strike a deal with Johnson were false:"I’m in this to win it, I think it’s important for our party, we have a contest I am very confident about our numbers.”If Mordaunt or Johnson do clear the threshold the race then moves beyond parliament, to a vote by registered party members.In his declaration on Twitter Sunak said the country faces a "profound economic crisis" and that he would keep "integrity, professionalism and accountability" across government.Outgoing Prime Minister Liz Truss plunged the country into financial turmoil with her economic policy, forcing her to resign after only six weeks.Boris Johnson, her predecessor, resigned after a string of scandals and Sunak's own resignation as finance minister.