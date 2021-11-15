Missing father and toddler in Toms River found safe after 8 hours, officials say

TOMS RIVER - A man and his toddler son who went missing for over eight hours were located by police Sunday and returned home safe.

At 7:37 p.m. Sunday, police responded to 5th Avenue after receiving a report that a man and his toddler son had been missing for over eight hours without any communication or transportation, according to Jillian Messina, a spokeswoman for the Toms River Police Department.

After a joint-investigation was conducted by the Toms River Police Patrol, Toms River fire companies and the New Jersey State Police Aviation Unit, both victims were found safe near Cattus Island at 9:48 p.m., Messina said.

"Thank you to the Toms River Office of Emergency Management and Toms River CSO's for responding to the search area in the event that medical attention, and/or long-term services were necessary," Messina said.

Officials did not release any specific details regarding how they were found, but the incident remains under further investigation. Their names were also not released.

Joshua Chung is the 9-5 breaking news and weather reporter. A lifelong Jersey Shore resident, he is a recent graduate of Michigan State University. Contact him at jchung@gannettnj.com, 917-703-9373 or on Twitter @Joshchunggg

