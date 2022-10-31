Missing Fayette County man found dead in heavily wooded area

A man previously reported missing out of Fayette County has been found dead in a heavily wooded area.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, Justin Paul Hanzely was last seen leaving his home on Fallen Timbers Road. His last known location was in Dilliner.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >> Police search for missing Fayette County man

The Point Marion native was found dead in the general area of his last known location on Oct. 28 at around noon.

Hanzely’s cause of death has yet to be determined. That information will come from the Greene County Coroner’s Office, state police said.

