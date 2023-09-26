Missing Fayetteville man found when he is charged in bank robbery

A Fayetteville man reported missing and endangered Wednesday, and described in the state missing person alert as cognitively impaired, was found Thursday morning after a Ramsey Street bank reported a robbery.

Tyrone Ernell Hinton, 44, remained without bail in the Cumberland County jail Monday on charges of common law robbery, kidnapping and possession of stolen goods, according to the charging document.

The arrest warrant affidavit alleges that Hinton walked into the PNC bank at 454 Ramsey St., about 10 a.m. Thursday and told a clerk, "This is a stick-up. Give me $200."

The teller then alerted a co-worker and Hinton allegedly repeated the request. After giving the man $20, Hilton left, the affidavit said.

Hinton was reportedly outside the bank when the police arrived. Officers allegedly found the stolen $20 bill in his pocket.

Related: Suspect arrested in Thursday morning Fayetteville bank robbery

'He just won't quit.'

Federal prison and court records show that Hinton was released from prison Sept. 15 after serving 13 years for the 2009 robbery of a BB&T bank on Bragg Boulevard. Five days after his release on Sept. 20, his mother reported him missing, the Sheriff's Office incident report shows. She could not be reached for comment.

According to court records, the 2009 BB&T robbery came a week after Hinton was released from prison, having served three years for a robbery of the same bank in 2006. In both those cases, he was found to either have brandished a knife or had a knife in his possession, the records show. The affidavit on the latest charge doesn't mention a weapon.

Related: Missing Cumberland County man found safe

Federal court records indicate Hinton is diagnosed with schizophrenia and at least twice, the federal proceedings were delayed after he was found not competent to stand trial. After being detained under psychiatric care and medicated, he pleaded guilty to both robberies, the record shows.

At the time of his sentencing for the 2009 BB&T robbery, the prosecutor noted a pattern to Hinton's lawlessness.

"The only thing that seems to be effective in keeping Mr. Hinton from committing bank robberies with knives is to put him into prison and to have his medication available to him there. Otherwise, he's going to be out on the street," Assistant U.S. Attorney Thomas Murphy said, according to a transcript of the hearing. "He's cooperative with the government, but he just won't quit."

F.T. Norton can be reached at fnorton@fayobserver.com.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Tyrone Hinton charged in Fayetteville bank robbery after reported missing