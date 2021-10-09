Missing fitness influencer Ca’shawn ‘Cookie’ Sims found safe in hospital

The 30-year-old influencer warned fans in September she may be in danger due to alleged ongoing physical abuse at the hands of her father.

Fitness influencer Ca’Shawn ‘Cookie’ Sims, who went missing for nearly a month after warning fans she may be in danger due to ongoing domestic abuse, has been found at a Los Angeles, California area hospital in good condition.

Ca’Shawn, 30, was located in good health at a hospital in or near Los Angeles on Thursday and reunited with her family soon after, the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department (LASD) confirmed in a statement.

(Credit: Instagram/Ca’shawn ‘Cookie’ Sims)

“There is no suspicion of foul play,” sheriffs said, adding that the family is asking for privacy. “Thank you to the public, the media, and deputy personnel for their tireless efforts in the search for Ms. Sims.”

Ca’Shawn’s sisters, Chris’tol Sims and Ca’rynn “Cee” Sims, celebrated the news on social media.

“Found!!!!!!!!!! Thank you guys so much we found her and she is safe! We love you and thank you! God is great!!!!!!” Chris’tol wrote. “Thank you so much for all of the help! Every step of the way. Lord, we FOUND HER!!!!!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

“FOUND!!!!” Ca’rynn wrote in the caption of a photo of Ca’Shawn.

Actor Keke Palmer also celebrated the news about her friend.

“We found her!!! Just wanted all of you to know, thank you for the help and support. God is so so good 🙏🏾❤️” she wrote.

Thursday’s announcement concluded a month-long search for the popular fitness blogger, whose Instagram account @cookieeedough has amassed over 217,000 followers since she joined the platform in 2012.

LASD’s original press release about Ca’Shawn’s disappearance alerted the public that she was last seen Sept. 8 in Duarte, California and her family was concerned about her wellbeing.

NBC News reported on Wednesday that Ca’rynn asked her social media followers to keep her sister in their prayers as the search continued.

“I never thought there’d come a day of me posting a missing flyer for my sister. We want her covered in prayers, God’s grace and to know that she is whole, well and alive,” Ca’rynn Sims wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post, adding that Ca’Shawn “abandoned her home, her dog and seemingly her phone which is unlike her.”

Story continues

Chris’tol also alerted the public of the disappearance via Instagram, telling her followers in a since-deleted post: “Although my sister is a very independent person and enjoys her solitude, family close and distant have not been able to get in touch with her for too long and it is concerning,” per NBC News.

In Ca’Shawn’s most recent YouTube video, posted days after she was reported missing, she opened up to fans about experiencing domestic abuse at the hands of her father since she was 16, which she said continued into September after telling her father of her pregnancy.

“If something f***ing happens to me, you guys know why,” Ca’Shawn said to her over 10,000 subscribers.

Ca’Shawn also alleged her family members had recently become concerned that she was mentally ill.

“Everyone’s trying to convince me that I have mental issues,” Ca’Shawn said. “But literally everyone in my family is truly acting f***ing mental.”

Ca’Shawn has not yet publicly commented on the matter since reportedly being found. It is unclear if authorities are still investigating the reason for her abrupt disappearance.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s “Dear Culture” podcast? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku. Download theGrio.com today!

The post Missing fitness influencer Ca’shawn ‘Cookie’ Sims found safe in hospital appeared first on TheGrio.