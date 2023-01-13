Missing flood information 'could cost lives'

One farmer says he is reliant on gauge information during river peaks

A lack of information from a government agency about river levels could risk lives and livelihoods, critics say.

Flooding is continuing to cause disruption across Herefordshire, Worcestershire and Shropshire, with dozens of flood warnings in place.

But there are concerns that industrial action by union members at the Environment Agency (EA) has resulted in information becoming less detailed.

The EA said it was committed to safeguarding the flood warning service.

For the most up-to-date information about water levels, the EA has asked people to use Twitter rather than its websites as members of the Unison and Prospect unions work to rule, ahead of a planned walkout in a dispute over pay.

One farmer, however, says that real-time updates over river peaks have been lost, leaving landowners unable to accurately anticipate the situation they face.

Meanwhile, Worcester campaigner Mary Long-Dhonau claims the situation is potentially even more grave.

"At the very worst case scenario, and I don't want to be too dramatic, people could lose their lives, not knowing how deep flood water is going to get," she said.

Residents at risk of flooding, she explained, could not fully prepare "because they're not getting accurate warnings".

The former chair of campaign group National Flood Forum, who said she normally worked in partnership with the EA, added some staff had been "brilliant" in trying to warn households at risk.

"But what I have a problem with is whoever at a senior level in the Environment Agency took the decision to only provide an automated service during this time, didn't realise how important the information is."

Many cars have been rescued from flood water

There are about 80 EA flood warnings in place across England, including a swathe in Worcestershire, Herefordshire and Shropshire.

But Ally Hunter Blair, who farms near Ross-on-Wye, said he was reliant on gauge information from measuring stations along the river to know how much his farm would suffer.

He said a map tweeted by the EA "hadn't been updated for 14 hours" despite normally getting revised "as and when the situation changes", adding it was "ridiculous" more detailed information was unavailable.

He said: "If [the river] peaks at 4.1m for example, I know that only half the fields will be under water, but if it's 4.4m, the whole lot's going to be under water, so suddenly a couple of centimetres or a foot makes all that difference.

"Farmers up and down the river require that information.

"It's all guesswork at the moment."

Flood warnings have been issued on the River Wye from Hereford (pictured) to Hay, and Hereford to Ross-on-Wye

Disruption in the West Midlands includes rail services between Shropshire and Wales being suspended, with a bus service running between Welshpool and Shrewsbury, said Transport for Wales.

Hereford and Worcester Fire Service said drivers were continuing to ignore advice not to drive into flood water.

Its crews were called to at least six incidents where drivers had to be rescued on Thursday.

Many roads remained shut on Friday, with Frankwell and St Julian's car parks in Shrewsbury also closed.

Pitchcroft car park in Worcester is shut too, with drivers urged to avoid Croft Road, Newport Street and Cattlemarket.

