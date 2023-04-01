Missing Florida 2-year-old found dead in alligator’s mouth after mom murdered, cops say

The statewide search for 2-year-old Taylen Mosley has ended after the young boy was found dead inside an alligator’s mouth, authorities said. Officers arrested the boy’s father for his death, as well as the death of the boy’s mother.

“We are sorry it had to end this way,” St. Petersburg Police Chief Anthony Holloway said in a news conference Friday.

Thomas Mosley, Taylen’s father, is facing two charges of first degree murder, police said. He had checked himself into a hospital, where he remained as of Friday evening, and had cuts on his hands and arms.

On Friday afternoon, the investigation led detectives to Dell Holmes Park where they found an alligator with an object in its mouth — Taylen’s body, Holloway said. As deputies got closer, they fired a shot into the alligator and retrieved him.

It is unclear when Taylen died or if the alligator was involved. The alligator was later killed, Holloway said.

An Amber Alert was issued for Taylen Thursday after his mother, Pashun Jeffery, was found dead in their apartment. Taylen’s body was found several miles from that apartment complex.

Holloway said Jeffery was stabbed multiple times, but officers still can not confirm the cause of death until the medical examiner looks at her body.