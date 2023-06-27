Missing Florida children found abandoned at Wisconsin park; 2 arrested

Two siblings were found abandoned at a Milwaukee park after the woman babysitting them allegedly drove them from Florida to Wisconsin, officials said Monday.

Adalyn Jean Burkett was supposed to babysit the children, ages 1 and 2, overnight from Friday to Saturday, according to the Bay County Sheriff's Office. The children's mother, who said she believed Burkett to be a friend, allowed the 18-year-old woman to use her vehicle that night.

The mom learned Burkett left the state with both her children and her vehicle and contacted police Saturday. Burkett was accompanied by 22-year-old Milwaukee man Marquan L. Edwards, police said.

They allegedly made the approximately 16-hour trip to Milwaukee with the kids. Investigators determined that they were in Milwaukee and issued an arrest warrant for Burkett on Saturday evening. A Missing Child Alert was issued on Sunday.

Police arrested Adalyn Jean Burkett and Marquan L. Edwards on Monday after they allegedly brought two children from Florida to Wisconsin. / Credit: Bay County Sheriff's Office

Burkett and Edwards allegedly left the kids at a public park after they learned of the Missing Child Alert.

"Investigators believe Burkett and Edwards wanted to distance themselves from the investigation and possible arrest," the Bay County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post.

The kids were found unharmed on Sunday night, police said.

Police on Sunday also obtained an arrest warrant for Edwards. Officers found Burkett and Edwards in a Milwaukee home on Monday and arrested them. Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

