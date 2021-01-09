Missing Florida mom’s remains found 5 miles away from body of boyfriend

Investigators are reportedly ‘honing in on persons of interest.’

Tiffany Church, a mother of two who went missing in December, has been found dead mere miles from where the remains of her boyfriend was discovered.

The body of the 35-year-old woman was found in Sanford, Florida on Tuesday, about a week after she and her boyfriend, Trodarius Rainey, 26, went missing. The couple was last seen at a gas station on Dec. 30, PEOPLE reports.

Rainey was found dead Saturday in Lake Jesup Park by a man walking his dog. On Tuesday, Church’s body was found about fives miles away close to railroad tracks near Glenway Drive, the report states. Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma said at a press conference Wednesday that both bodies appeared to have been dumped in random locations.

“There are separate crime scenes,” he said.

“It does not appear to be the crime scene of the murder,” Lemma noted of the intersection where Church’s body was found. “Travis was shot multiple times and Tiffany appears to be shot one time.”

Investigators are “confident that the perpetrator or perpetrators involved in this case were known to the victims,” he said.

“How both these victims died is something that is so heinous, and we will work to ensure that the families of these victims find closure and that the person or people responsible for this are held accountable to the fullest extent of the law,” Lemma explained.

Authorities are trying to determine if the couple was shot at the same time and the motive for the killings. Investigators are reportedly “honing in on persons of interest in this,” said Lemma.

“We know who we think may be involved,” he shared, noting that detectives have “a pretty good idea of what happened”

“Tiffany Church was a mother of two,” Lemma said. “Rainey was a 26-year-old man. Nobody deserves to die and be found on the side of the road.”

