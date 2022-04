Dr. Phil CBS

Mark and Autumn say they began camping in the Arizona desert after losing their jobs in 2020. The couple says they like having an “independent” lifestyle in spite of living around dangerous wildlife and without modern conveniences like a bathroom or running water. “We’re caught in-between our values and beliefs, addiction, and poverty,” says Mark. Both he and Autumn claim they don’t trust the government and admit they’ve been dependent on heroin in the past. The couple says they receive methadone treatment at a clinic every day. When Dr. Phil asks, “Do you have any kind of plan to transition from where you are now – which is just basically homeless – to being self-sufficient?” how do Mark and Autumn respond? This episode of Dr. Phil, “‘Is Our Homeless Daughter Brainwashed, Lazy or Just Entitled?’,” airs Monday. Check your local listing to find out where to watch. WATCH: Woman Camping In Arizona Desert Claims She’s Happier ‘Living Off The Grid’ Than She Would Be In An Apartment TELL DR. PHIL YOUR STORY: Need Dr. Phil to get real with someone?