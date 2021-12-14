Missing Florida teen boy and girl may have come south to Miami or the Keys, police say

Two Port St. Lucie teenagers have not been seen since last week, and police believe they were on their way to Miami or perhaps the Florida Keys.

The “Missing and Endangered” alerts for 17-year-old Isabella Williams and 16-year-old Devin Leon requested “special attention” from police and the public in Monroe and Miami-Dade counties.

“They are thought to be traveling together in an unknown vehicle in South Florida,” Port St. Lucie police said Friday.

Isabella stands five-foot-four, weighs about 130 pounds and has blond hair and blue eyes. She was last seen around 6 a.m. last Wednesday at her home. Devin stands about five-fot-eight, weighs about 145 pounds and was last seen around 9:30 p.m. Dec. 7.

Isabella Williams, 17, and Devin Leon, 16.

Anyone who knows anything about their whereabouts should call Port St. Lucie police at 772-807-4314 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 800-273-8477 (TIPS).

