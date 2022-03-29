Missing Florida toddler found dead in septic tank

Oxygen

An Indiana farmer is accused of killing his wife just days after she filed for separation. Nikki Wilhoite, 41, was reported missing by her co-workers on Friday morning after she didn’t show up at her job at an oral surgeon's office, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office stated in a press release. Investigators searched her home in rural Lebanon with K-9 bloodhounds and deputies for several hours shortly after the pre-10:00 a.m. phone call from Nikki's coworkers. Soon, the investigation “evolved into