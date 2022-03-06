Missing Florida woman found dead in septic tank, handyman charged with murder

A Florida woman who vanished in late February after a night out with friends was found dead Saturday, submerged in a septic tank buried in her backyard.

Cynthia Cole, 57, was last seen on Feb. 24 at the Jammin’ Jensen event in Jensen Beach, about an hour north of West Palm Beach on the east coast of the state.

Police found Ring cameras and security footage that showed Cole’s handyman, 34-year-old Keoki Hilo Demich, leaving her car on the night she went missing.

“He made several statements that we know are false so he was charged with second-degree murder,” Martin County Sheriff William Snyder told WPBF.

Demich has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder. More charges are possible as the investigation continues.

Cole’s cause of death has not yet been publicly released, but Snyder she was likely murdered inside her house and then taken out to the septic tank, buried four feet in the ground.

“I’ve been doing this 40-plus years. I’ve never seen anything like it,” Snyder told WPBF.