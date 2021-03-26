A missing Florida woman was rescued after she was found naked in a storm drain

Erin Snodgrass
·2 min read
AP20282839427640
A storm water drain. AP Photo/Andrew Selsky

  • A Florida woman was rescued naked and weak from a storm drain Tuesday.

  • She told police officers she had been down there 20 days after she got lost swimming in the canal.

  • A police spokesman said officers were skeptical about how long she had actually been down there.

  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

A 43-year-old woman is recovering in the hospital after she was found naked and trapped in a Delray Beach sewer system, three weeks after her boyfriend reported her missing from a different Florida county.

The woman told police officers she went swimming in a flood canal on March 3, the same day her boyfriend reported her missing. While swimming, she said she came across a doorway in a shallow part of the canal which took her into the sewer system, according to a police incident report released Wednesday.

She told police she was curious where the tunnel led and continued to follow it and other tunnels, until she eventually became lost.

The woman told police she had wandered the tunnels, lost, for 20 days, until she saw light and walked toward it. She said she noticed people walking by and decided to sit, according to the incident report, which Insider reviewed. It was unclear how long it took for someone to notice her.

Eventually she yelled at a passerby for help who called the police.

"There's somebody stuck in the sewer over here," the passerby said in a 911 call reviewed by Insider. "She is stuck and can't get out and is screaming for help."

Delray Beach police and fire department responded to the scene Tuesday morning and responders were able to extract the woman who was immediately taken to the hospital for medical attention, the incident report said.

Post by Delray Beach Fire Rescue.

The report said the woman seemed "very lucid" when talking to police after her rescue, though the officer noted her rendition of events was "unusual."

Ted White, public information manager for Delray Beach Police Department, said there was some skepticism among the police department that she was actually down in the sewer system for as long as she said she was.

"The health officials don't believe that she was down there for that long," White told Insider. "From their perspective, they think maybe days, but certainly not weeks."

Officers told media outlets that they don't believe there was any foul play involved, nor do they believe any crime was committed.

The police report noted that the woman has a history of mental illness and drug use. The woman's mother said her daughter has a history of "doing odd things and making bad decisions when she is high on drugs."

Read the original article on Insider

Recommended Stories

  • You could eat 453 servings of strawberries and still not have an effect from pesticides

    Like most registered dietitians, I have spent a good part of my professional like providing reasons, tips and encouragement about eating more fruits and vegetables.

  • 6 British royals who work real jobs

    Prince Harry announced he is now a top executive at a Silicon Valley startup, but he's not the only British royal with a job in the real world.

  • Fajardo steps down as U.S. attorney in Miami after leading office through pandemic

    Barely on the job as the new U.S. attorney in Miami, Ariana Fajardo Orshan confronted her first crisis in the fall of 2018 — a sensational terrorism investigation of a homeless man who was sending crudely made pipe bombs in the mail from South Florida to politicians in the Northeast.

  • Stevie Nicks has called Harry Styles ‘the son I never had.’ Here's a timeline of their friendship.

    The former One Direction member and the Fleetwood Mac star met over five years ago and have formed a close bond. Here's a look at their friendship.

  • 3 students cited in theft of rare tree in Wisconsin

    Police who were stumped by the theft of a rare pine tree in November from the University of Wisconsin Arboretum said Friday that they have cracked the case. UW-Madison police said three 19-year-old university students stole the tree as part of a “pledge” activity for the former Chi Phi fraternity, which hasn't been recognized as an official student organization since 2015. The tree was planted in 1988 and its theft drew widespread attention.

  • After You Die, Zombie Genes in Your Brain Come to Life

    So you have that to look forward to.

  • British royal Kate launches book of portraits to remember pandemic

    Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, on Sunday launched a book of photographic portraits taken during Britain's COVID-19 lockdowns that she said would provide a lasting record of the pandemic. Kate, who is married to Prince William, the Queen's grandson and second in line to the throne, began the project with the National Portrait Gallery last year, inviting people to submit photos taken during Britain's first coronavirus lockdown. A panel of judges including Kate chose 100 portraits from over 31,000 entries, which were shown in digital and community exhibitions before the book was announced.

  • Paul McCartney and Family Will Release a Cookbook Filled with His Late Wife Linda's Recipes

    The book, out June 29, will feature over 90 plant-based recipes and some of the McCartneys' favorite family stories

  • Celebrities who died in 2021

    Here is a look back at the famous people we bid farewell to this year, including Larry King and Hank Aaron.

  • Don’t harass alligators, Fripp Island says as photo of man bugging gator is investigated

    A photo of a man holding a large alligator’s tail was shared by Fripp Island golf resort in South Carolina.

  • Detroit Lions' NFL draft plan for No. 7 pick should be more clear after Friday's trades

    For the Detroit Lions, trading out of the No. 7 pick in the NFL draft might have just gotten more difficult after the Dolphins' two big trades Friday.

  • Tisha Campbell, Essence Atkins, Tahj Mowry to star in ABC pilot produced by Viola Davis

    This week it’s been confirmed that Tisha Campbell, Essence Atkins, Tahj Mowry, Isaiah Mustafa, and Beth Grant have all been cast in ABC’s new Viola Davis-produced comedy, Black Don’t Crack. According to Variety, the series, which previously cast comedy veteran Sherri Shepherd as its star, “follows three former sorority sisters (Shepherd, Atkins, Campbell) who lost touch after college and reunite during a pivotal point in their lives.”

  • Wolfgang Van Halen Shares ‘Don’t Back Down’ and ‘Think It Over’ Singles

    Many were brought to tears thanks to "Distance," the Wolfgang Van Halen song and video that paid poignant tribute to his late father Eddie Van Halen, but two new songs from Wolf's upcoming Mammoth WVH — "Don't Back Down" and "Think It Over" — showcase a different side of the musician who we named one…

  • ESPN analyst says Patriots had the ‘most head-scratching move’ of free agency

    His logic isn't terrible on this one.

  • The centuries-long history of anti-Asian racism and violence in the U.S.

    The recent surge in anti-Asian racism and violence in the United States is the fruit of centuries of government policy. Why it matters: One thread throughout American history is a “racialized notion of who is an insider, who’s an outsider, who is American and who is an unassimilable foreigner,” says Karthick Ramakrishnan, a University of California Riverside professor and founder of AAPI Data. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeA brief timeline of anti-Asian racism in the U.S.: 1790 — Naturalization Act: The act barred naturalization of any non-white person.1854 — People vs. Hall: California's Supreme Court ruled an Asian person couldn't testify in court against a white person, setting the stage for anti-Asian violence to go unpunished. 1871 — Chinese massacre in Los Angeles: Following the shooting of a white man killed in crossfire of rival Chinese gangs, hundreds of white and Hispanic people attacked L.A.’s Chinese community on Oct. 24, 1871. Nearly 20 Chinese people were lynched or shot dead.1875 — Page Act: Designed to prohibit women who had “lewd and immoral purposes” from entering the U.S., the Page Act was enforced mostly against Chinese women, the majority of whom were attempting to join Chinese men working in the country.1882 — Chinese Exclusion Act: The law banned immigration of Chinese laborers. It wasn’t repealed until 1943. 1885 — Rock Springs massacre: White miners in Wyoming Territory attacked Chinese miners, killing 28 and wounding several others. 1922-1923 — Supreme Court on citizenship: In separate cases in 1922 and 1923, the Supreme Court ruled that a Japanese-born man and an Indian-born man were not white and ineligible for naturalization. 1924 — Johnson Reed Act: The law effectively blocked immigration from Asia and drastically cut the number of immigrants allowed to enter the U.S. Japanese Americans at an internment camp in Santa Anita, California. Photo: Library of Congress/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images1942-1945 — Japanese internment: During World War II, the U.S. forced over 100,000 people of Japanese descent — the majority of whom were U.S. citizens — into internment camps. Late 1970s-early 1980s — KKK attacks: The Ku Klux Klan, claiming the Vietnamese fishermen were stealing American jobs, patrolled the waters off the coast of Texas and attacked the fishermen’s boats. 1982 — Murder of Vincent Chin: Two white men in Michigan beat Vincent Chin, a Chinese American man, to death, blaming him for the success of the Japanese auto industry. They served no jail time. Sikh men and their supporters hold a candlelight vigil in New York for victims of the Wisconsin Sikh temple shooting in 2012. Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images2012 — Sikh Temple shooting: A white supremacist fatally shot six people at the Sikh Temple of Wisconsin on Aug. 5, 2012, a. A seventh victim died of his injuries last year. The attack came amid a surge of post-9/11 violence against Muslims or anyone perceived to be Muslim, including many South Asians.2020 — Anti-Asian hate crimes surge: Last year saw a surge in anti-Asian hate crimes that many attributed to anti-Asian rhetoric during the coronavirus pandemic.2021 — Georgia shootings: Asian Americans expressed alarm following the March 16 shootings at three spas near Atlanta, Georgia. Eight people were killed, including six Asian women. The bottom line: Ramakrishnan tells Axios the common thread from the 18th century to now “is this notion of the perpetual foreigner, that, ‘they’re never one of us.'”Go deeper: 🎧 Podcast: The history of hate crimes against Asian Americans in the U.S.How U.S.-China tensions can fuel anti-Asian racismGovernors, former officials condemn anti-Asian attacksMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • A former teacher faces 15 years in prison after mailing suspicious powder to four schools as 'punishment' after she was fired

    Maria Bassi Lauro sent the mailings to people who were involved in her termination or performance review at four schools in central Florida, DOJ said.

  • Fox News Meltdowns Over Joe Biden Lampooned In 'Daily Show' Video

    Correspondent Desi Lydic mocked the conservative network's extreme reactions to the president.

  • COVID-19 in Canada: Current measures 'insufficient' to stop spread, new modelling data shows

    Dr. Theresa Tam says that jurisdictions around Canada need more public health measures as we enter another critical stage of the COVID-19 epidemic.

  • 'A win-win-win proposal': Banking and booze could save the U.S. Postal Service, experts say

    “Postal banking is an elegant solution that would provide the USPS upwards of $9 billion a year in revenue and would address the high cost of being poor in America,” Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., said.

  • Black People Will Swim is ‘smashing’ racist stereotypes with swim lessons

    The woman-run swimming initiative is smashing the racist stereotype that Black people don't swim. The post Black People Will Swim is ‘smashing’ racist stereotypes with swim lessons appeared first on In The Know.