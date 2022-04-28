14-year-old Fort Worth girl missing for nearly a week has been reunited with family

A missing 14-year-old girl from Fort Worth has been found, and reported safe, her family said.

The girl went missing last the morning of April 21 from the 8900 block of Guard Hill Drive. Her family asked for help locating her after not hearing from her later that day.

The girl was found Tuesday afternoon between 2:30 and 3 p.m., her mother, Monica Waters, said.

“She reached out to friends from [a] shelter’s phone,” Waters said over email. “Once they gave me the phone number she called from, I Googled the number and found out where the shelter was located. I called the police to let them know and my son and I drove to the shelter to pick her up. We arrived at the same time as the police.”