Missing Gabby Petito: Parents claim they haven't seen Brian Laundrie since Tuesday

Florida police were seen entering the home of missing Gabby Petito, fiancé Brian Laundrie and his parents Friday evening, and stunned investigators said Laundrie's parents hadn't seen him since Tuesday.

Police arrived at 6:20 p.m., and two officers exited the home around 7 p.m. One returned inside about a minute later with what appeared to be an evidence envelope. It was not immediately clear where Laundrie was. But he wasn’t at the home.

North Port Police spokesman Josh Taylor told Fox News before police arrived at the home Friday night that investigators believed they would find Laundrie there.

Petito's stepfather, Jim Schmidt, said during a televised interview that he learned of Laundrie's parents' claim during a televised interview.

"It's the first time we're hearing it," he told CNN on Friday night. "I am very caught off guard about hearing what we just heard."

Petito’s mother reported Petito missing Sept. 11 to police in New York's Suffolk County.

"I can't confirm where he's at," Taylor told Fox News on Friday evening, "He's a private citizen that's not a suspect."

Laundrie's lawyer, Steven Bertolino, said he didn't know where his client was either.

"Be advised that the whereabouts of Brian Laundrie are currently unknown," he told Fox News in a text message. "The FBI is currently at the Laundrie residence removing property to assist in locating Brian. As of now, the FBI is looking for both Gabby and Brian."

The FBI did not immediately respond to a request for comment, and Bertolino declined to answer follow-up questions.

Officers eventually cleared protesters and media off the lawn, but protesters remained huddled outside, at times chanting, "We want answers," and "Dirty Laundrie."

North Port police tweeted that investigators were speaking with the family "at their request" but were not talking to Laundrie, who was named a person of interest in Petito’s disappearance Wednesday.

At one point, two officers looked into a silver Ford Mustang in the Laundries' driveway.

Police walked out again around 8 p.m., returning to the house moments later with another bag. Two other law enforcement officers were seen leaving the property around that time. Authorities left the property just before 9 p.m.

Laundrie arrived at his parents’ home Sept. 1, according to authorities, 10 days before Petito’s mother reported her missing.

The couple had embarked on a cross-country trip in Petito’s 2012 Ford Transit van at the start of summer. Both of them documented their journey on Instagram, stopping in several national parks out West.

Petito’s family last spoke with her Aug. 25, according to authorities, when she was believed to be in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming. A week before that, the couple had traveled through Utah.

In Moab on Aug. 12, police responded to a possible domestic incident, found the two speeding down a winding road outside town and separated them for the night. No charges were filed.

On Sept. 11, the same day Petito’s mom reported her missing, Florida police seized the van that the couple used on their cross-country road trip from Laundrie's parents’ house. Laundrie hired a lawyer and has refused to speak with police about Petito’s possible whereabouts.