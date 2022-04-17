Missing Georgia baby found alive, father arrested for kidnapping, murdering mother

A Georgia man has been arrested for the kidnapping of his 1-year-old daughter and the murder of the baby’s mother, police announced Sunday.

A statewide Amber Alert went out for Nyla Norwood around 9:30 p.m. Saturday after her mother, 31-year-old Crystal Hyatt, was found dead inside her home by police responding to an “unknown problem,” according to the Monroe Police Department.

Police identified Nyla’s father, 27-year-old Gregory Deonte Norwood, as the suspect and tracked him to an address in Newton County where he was arrested “without incident.”

Nyla was found safe with her grandmother in Gwinnett County, according to police. Officials did not identify whether that was Nyla’s maternal or paternal relative.

Norwood has been charged with murder and kidnapping, with more charges possible.

No motive has been publicly announced and it’s unclear what Norwood’s relationship was to Hyatt beyond Nyla.