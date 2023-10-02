Missing Georgia mother found dead after boyfriend’s arrest

A missing Georgia mother was found dead over the weekend after her boyfriend’s arrest on charges related to her disappearance.

The body of 48-year-old Aimee Lafakis, of Brookhaven, was discovered on Sunday, two days after she vanished in Brookhaven, police said in a news release.

Her boyfriend, Brandon Wineinger, is now facing multiple charges in connection with the case.

Lafakis was reported missing on Friday, hours after she last spoke to her ex-husband around 2am while at home at the MAA Glen apartment complex.

Stephen Lafakis, her ex, told Fox 5 Atlanta at the time that there had been “no communication” which was “completely out of character for her”.

Lafakis was supposed to have dinner with her daughter on Friday night, but when she didn’t show, her family tried contacting her by phone, but it was shut off. She was not home when her daughter went to check on her, but her car was still at the house.

“It’s not like her to not communicate with me every day, and her daughter and her close friends and things,” Stephen Lafakis added. “So, the concern is maybe she’s hurt. Maybe she’s in a hospital somewhere.”

Brookhaven police responded to the home and began conducting interviews of the family and those close to Lafakis, including her 43-year-old boyfriend Mr Wineinger.

Brandon Wineinger and Aimee Lafakis (Dekalb County Jail)

Mr Wineinger made several statements that were proven to be false, according to police, and he was later arrested and charged with giving false statements and felony tampering with evidence.

Mr Wineinger was transported to the Dekalb County Jail while the search for Lafakis continued.

On Sunday, the police were notified by the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office about a female body on Drowning Creek Road in Gwinnett County.

Brookhaven investigators responded to the scene and confirmed the remains were of Lafakis.

Mr Wineinger was additionally charged with kidnapping and felony burglary.

The investigation is still active and ongoing, police said.