Missing Georgia teen's family says human remains discovered may be 17-year-old

The family of a missing Georgia teen says that the 17-year-old’s remains have likely been found nearly a month after he disappeared, according to a local report.

Yaron Kathuri was last seen around 8 a.m. on Sept. 28 in Douglasville wearing a white NASA hoodie and jeans, the Douglasville Police Department said earlier this month.

On Saturday, police said human remains were discovered at Arbor Station and Douglas Boulevard, one of Yaron’s last known locations.

While detectives have yet to positively identify the remains, the teen’s family told FOX5 Atlanta that they believe the body is Yaron’s.

"He was found with the clothing that was on the flier, so we're in the midst of digesting the info," the teen’s father told the station.

Police said no more information will be released until positive identification is made and a cause of death is determined.

The teen’s family told the station that they last saw Yaron when he left for school on the morning of Sept. 28. His car was later found at the Arbor Place Mall.

His mother told WXIA-TV that more than 100 people have taken part in a search for the teen.