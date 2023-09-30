Missing girl, 10, has been found

A 10-year-old girl reported missing in Milwaukee was found shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday.

The child was last seen about 8:30 p.m. Friday in the 6200 block of North 84th Street. Police said she likely was with her 13-year-old sister.

Police issued a media alert about the case at about 4:15 p.m. Saturday.

Police said she was a critical missing case, which is a label investigators use for missing people who may be especially vulnerable. Under Milwaukee Police Department policy, all children aged 11 and younger who are reported missing are considered critically missing.

The girl was not the subject of an Amber Alert. The alerts have strict criteria, including that a child must be in danger of serious bodily harm or death.

A child’s age, by itself, is not enough to warrant an Amber Alert.

