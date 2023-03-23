Missing girl and boyfriend could be heading to St. Joseph

Mar. 22—A missing 12-year-old girl from Farmington, Missouri, may be in the St. Joseph area after police believe she left her home with an 18-year-old man.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol press release, the missing girl is Lisa Mae-Gladys Pierce of Farmington, Missouri. She left her home late Monday or early Tuesday on foot with her alleged boyfriend, David Allen Jennings. Pierce has a diminished mental capacity and may not be able to make rational decisions, according to the press release.

Jennings is a 5-foot-7-inch white male with brown hair and hazel eyes who weighs about 245 pounds. He was last seen wearing a baseball cap, black hoodie and shorts. He possibly has relatives in the St. Joseph area.

Pierce is a 5-foot-3-inch white female, 163 pounds, with black hair with a red tint, blue eyes and a burn mark on her left wrist. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie with "JT" in white letters and jeans with holes in them.

The Farmington Police Department has issued an Endangered Person Advisory.

Anyone with information relating to the case should immediately call 911 or the Farmington Police Department at 573-431-3131.

Riley Funk can be reached at riley.funk@newspressnow.com.