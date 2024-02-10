Missing girl controversy leads to officer removed

WHITE HAVEN, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Controversy and confusion in Luzerne County Friday night a police officer has been let go, according to the chief of police, because of mishandled paperwork.

The removal led to a closed-door meeting in White Haven and what appeared to be tensions outside the building as well.

A missing persons report that was filed to the White Haven Police Department a day ago has now stirred controversy in the department, leading to the removal of an officer.

That’s the voice of the White Haven police chief’s husband shouting across the street toward who we believe is White Haven’s mayor outside the borough building Friday night.

White Haven borough members told 28/22 News ‘an executive meeting regarding personnel,’ was being held and was not open to the public.

White Haven’s chief of police Joanna Jinks says she was not in attendance at the meeting.

The controversy stems from a white haven police officer being removed from duty after allegedly manhandling a missing persons report of a young girl from Luzerne County.

That report was filed to the White Haven Police Department on Thursday.

“The officer who originally took the call for the missing person has been relieved of duty at the mayor’s discretion. The mayor received a report that the initial complaint about a missing person was improperly handled so it is currently under investigation,” explained Jinks.

White Haven police did not release the name of the missing girl.

Family members told 28/22 news that they have been in contact with the teen.

